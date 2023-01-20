Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars: The jailhouse interview

(NewsNation) — For the first time since being jailed for sex trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell might break her silence.

Maxwell has agreed to an upcoming interview with broadcaster Jeremy Kyle; it’s set to air Monday night on Rupert Murdoch’s channel Talk TV.

Kyle reportedly told viewers that “Maxwell lifts the lid on Epstein, Prince Andrew and even our late queen. This is Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars and in her own words.”

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June for helping Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. She’s been accused of grooming vulnerable girls, as young as 14, for Epstein and keeping a meticulous little black book of the rich and famous people with whom he dealt.

In February, one of those men, Prince Andrew, settled a sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, who says she was groomed and trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell.

Reporter Ben Wieder, who covered her trial extensively, told NewsNation’s “On Balance” that the question he’s most curious about is the nature of her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Was there a point in the relationship where you realized, ‘Hey, something’s not right here.’ But you kept going? That’s the real question here,” Wieder said.

Wieder also says Maxwell might decide to “stay silent” about some issues during her upcoming interview, being selective in what she chooses to share, so that she can have “somewhat of a life” after prison.

“She also has mounting legal fees. She has been involved in a legal dispute with some of the lawyers who represented her in a criminal case, Wieder said. “From her perspective, if you take her at face value, she says she doesn’t have money. So she does need the support of the wealthy friends. That itself is a reason why she might be staying silent.”