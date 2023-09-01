Gold Star family attends college, honoring vow to husband, dad

(NewsNation) — Twenty years ago, Tiffany Eckert had her last conversation with her husband Andy, who was serving in Iraq. Just days before Mother’s Day, the couple made a pact that no matter what, she would get an education.

It was a promise that would shape Tiffany’s life in ways neither of them could have imagined.

At the age of 24, tragedy struck as Andy was killed by a roadside bomb, leaving Tiffany alone with their two young children and an unfulfilled promise.

Fast forward to today, and Tiffany’s story has evolved into one of triumph and inspiration. Not only has she kept the promise she made to Andy, but she has exceeded all expectations.

Having completed her undergraduate degree, Tiffany is now pursuing her master’s in public administration at Bowling Green University.

“I am just going to keep going,” Eckert said. “For me personally, I didn’t think that I was ever going to get a college degree. And my husband truly believed that I was the smartest person he ever knew.”

However, what makes her journey truly remarkable is that she is not alone in her pursuit of education. Her children, who are now young adults, are attending college with her.

“Myles is a freshman in the fashion program at Bowling Green,” Eckert said. “And my daughter Marley is a sophomore, and she’s taking human development in science classes. And she’s also starting beauty school in a couple of weeks. So she’s doing both.”

Tiffany shared her incredible journey and the enduring love and hope that has guided her through the years, revealing that it was Andy’s last words that set her on this path.

“I learned to love myself,” she said, reflecting on her educational journey. “I healed parts of me that I didn’t know needed to be healed. And along that path, I came to find a love for me. And now I understand why Andy loved me so much.”