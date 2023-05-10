GOP lawmakers: Military lied about drag queen recruitment

(NewsNation) — Some members of Congress claim drag queen and sailor Joshua Kelley’s comments during an interview with “On Balance” host Leland Vittert prove the secretary of defense lied about drag involvement in the military.

“The Navy reached out to us. … The chief of information sent us a letter inviting us. I believe they sought us out to see if we can reach out to different demographics,” Kelley told Vittert on Tuesday.

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “flatly denied” drag involvement in the military at a House Armed Services Committee on March 29.

At the hearing, Austin said: “Drag shows are not something the Department of Defense supports or funds.”

Alford said Austin should have known about Kelley’s digital ambassador position.

“You shouldn’t be ignorant of this,” Alford said. “You need to know what’s going on below you in the chain of command. And so, this knowledge needs to come out. He should have at least gone back and checked on it because we made a big deal about this.”

Petty Officer Kelley served as the first of five Navy digital ambassadors in a program that ran from October to March. The move has faced backlash from some and praise from others.

Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, who was part of the team that killed Osama bin Laden, tweeted: “Alright, the U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter. Im done. China is going to destroy us. YOU GOT THIS NAVY. I cant believe I fought for this (expletive).”

Retired Navy Commander Julianna Vida called Kelley’s designation a “critical” campaign to welcome “traditionally excluded segments of our population.”

Kelley’s grandfather and father also served in the military. Kelley believes the military is stronger with diversity.

“As a sailor and someone who I am, I lead my people. It’s more than just diversity. We’re taught our ethics and how to serve with honor, courage and commitment, how to do my job, how to lead my sailors. I’ve been on three deployments myself. I have credit where credit is due,” Kelley said. “I’m proud to serve and I’m proud of the stuff I’ve done within the military, too. I’m more than just a drag queen.”

Kelley continued: “I want to still be me and serve my country.”

Alford does not think drag has a place in the Navy.

“Go be the best drag queen you can but not on a nuclear carrier, not on any ship, not to recruit people into the Navy,” Alford said.

Kelley says they don’t pay criticism any mind.

“It doesn’t hurt. The reason why it doesn’t hurt is because everyone, you have your own opinion, you have your own views. As a sailor, it’s my job to defend that freedom,” Kelley said.

Alford said the main concern is the military missing its recruitment goal last year.

“Unfortunately, there are parents and grandparents who served in the military, who are veterans now, who because of this incident, are telling their children and grandchildren don’t even bother about serving in the military,” Alford said.

Kelley says more LGBTQ+ people have reached out now seeking recruitment information.

A Gallup survey says Americans’ confidence in the military across the board has been declining for years. According to reports, issues with military recruitment became most apparent following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.