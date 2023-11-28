Haley’s success depends on DeSantis’ performance: George Will

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — South Carolina’s former Gov. Nikki Haley is gaining momentum on the political stage, with a massive Republican super PAC pledging millions to support her.

NewsNation’s senior political contributor George Will weighed in Tuesday on Haley’s prospects, acknowledging that she is having a significant moment in her political career.

“We have seen people have their moments. Is this the moment and the right time for Nikki Haley to be the one to go one-on-one with Trump? Yes, but not quite yet,” Will said.

Will cautioned that Haley’s success depends on the performance of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose poll numbers have been steadily declining since the Florida legislature concluded its session.

The Republican super PAC, backed by billionaire Charles Koch and known as AFP Action, announced its full support by emphasizing Haley’s potential to lead the party and defeat President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

The move comes as Haley’s lead over the crowded field of “Not Trump” candidates in New Hampshire continues to widen, a field struggling to make a dent in former President Donald Trump‘s formidable popularity.

Haley, on the campaign trail in New Hampshire, expressed confidence in her strategy, anticipating a strong showing in Iowa and a potential victory in the Granite State.

“Biden finished fifth in New Hampshire in 2020. But he won in South Carolina and because of that was nominated,” Will reminded viewers.

She outlined her plan to go head-to-head with Trump in her home state of South Carolina, a pivotal state that played a crucial role in Trump’s 2016 victory.

George Will explained Haley’s optimism, pointing out that if she performs well in Iowa and wins New Hampshire, the endorsement of popular New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu could further boost her chances in the crucial early states.

Sununu “has indicated that if he endorses someone, he’ll do it weeks in advance of the Iowa caucuses, and he will work hard. This won’t be a one-day news story,” Will said.

However, Will acknowledged that South Carolina, with its native chauvinism regarding Haley, could still strongly favor Trump.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the spotlight is on the upcoming Republican primary debate, where Haley’s fate and the dynamics of the crowded field will likely become clearer.

The debate, moderated by NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, is set to take place at the University of Alabama at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 6.