Hostage posters get taken down: ‘Nothing political about this’

(NewsNation) — Anna Tambini, an Israeli living in San Francisco, is leading a campaign featuring posters of hostages in Gaza. However, the posters are being taken down.

“These posters aren’t political. You cannot even find the Israel flag. All you can see is photos of the babies, the families taken as hostages, their names and their story,” Tambini said on NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Tambini believes the act of tearing down these posters is purely antisemitic. She said the posters are devoid of any political elements, making it clear that the intent is to expose the tragic reality of families held hostage.

The “Let the World Know” initiative mobilizes volunteers worldwide to print and distribute photos of hostages held in Gaza to raise awareness about their situation.

In New York, a non-Jewish individual confronted those tearing down the posters.

Tambini said that what’s happening goes beyond mere antisemitism, resembling a more severe form of hatred associated with pro-terrorism and even Nazism, resulting in a higher level of animosity toward Jews.

On Monday, hundreds of people stormed the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region, rushing onto the landing field and chanting antisemitic slogans.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, since the Hamas attack, reported incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault increased by 388 percent over the same period last year.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she has directed state police to increase security on college campuses after “vile antisemitic threats” made against Cornell University’s Jewish community over the weekend.

Students on college campuses across the United States are erupting in protest over the Israel-Hamas war — a conversation some universities are engaging with while others refrain.

Jewish students at the University of Washington are expressing concerns about their safety amidst protests on campus during the Israel-Hamas conflict.