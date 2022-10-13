How China is catching the U.S. in higher education

(NewsNation) — Chinese academic institutions are beginning to catch up to U.S. universities in terms of prestige and student performance. Two Chinese universities recently made the top 20 world rankings by Time Higher Education.

Wall Street Journal reporter Doug Belkin and political commentator Trish Regan joined “On Balance with Leland Vittert” on Thursday to discuss why China is catching up to the U.S. in education.

“The Chinese have had a long-standing plan to build out their academies by educating folks abroad. A lot of those folks went to the United States, got great educations and now a lot of them are returning back home and they’re helping to build the infrastructure in Chinese universities that are beginning to bear fruit,” Belkin said.

The full analysis by Vittert, Regan and Belkin can be viewed in the video above.