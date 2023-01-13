‘I believe it was political’: Gun dealer claims Wells Fargo cut ties over politics

(NewsNation) — Wex Gunworks owner Brandon Wexler claims Wells Fargo cut ties with his business in a politically motivated “backdoor attack.”

“I believe it was political. I believe it was a backdoor attack, being there’s a gun-control push,” Wexler said Friday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance.” “We transacted business like any other business does via merchant services.”

A Wells Fargo representative responded to the incident, telling NewsNation, “Based on our analysis of the risk associated with this customer, we made a decision to close the accounts. Our decision is not based on the industry.”

