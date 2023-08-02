Illinois enacts bill allowing noncitizens to join police force

(NewsNation) — Amid an alarming shortage of police officers across the country, there’s a bold new proposal that might help solve the problem: filling police ranks with non-U.S. citizens.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill last week that would allow non-U.S. citizens to wear the badge.

Under House Bill 3751, individuals with legal work authorization in the country, such as permanent residents and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients, can become police officers in the state.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Illinois state Rep. Barbara Hernandez, joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to defend the legislation, saying, “Many people think this is for illegal immigrants. This is not the case.”

Critics raise concerns about the implications of allowing noncitizens to enforce the law on U.S. citizens.

Hernandez emphasized that this is not meant to recruit illegal immigrants. Rather, she said it aims to address the significant shortage of officers, not just in Illinois but across the nation.

“It’s very important to make sure that we inform individuals the correct way,” she said. “This is specifically for permanent residents and DACA recipients.”

Hernandez noted the statewide officer shortage and points out that other states have adopted similar laws without any issues.

“We’re not the only state that actually has adopted this new law,” she said. “There’s several states across the country that were doing it. And there, they haven’t had any issues, from my knowledge.”

Eligible recruits would have to meet all the other job requirements for the job and be federally approved to work in the U.S.

Comparisons are drawn to the U.S. military, which is also facing recruitment challenges and has opened avenues for legal immigrants to gain a fast track to citizenship by serving the country.

Hernandez says it is a fair assumption that noncitizens may be more willing to risk their lives to protect America, both in the military and as police officers.

“I think there’s a lot of individuals that have given their lives to this country,” she said. “And unfortunately, were deported (after) being in the military … we can’t forget those individuals that went through the military and serve their country and then, unfortunately, got sent back to a country that they don’t know.”