Iranian protests spread despite crackdown

(NewsNation) — It’s been more than a month since the start of widespread protests in Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in the hands of the country’s so called “morality police.” Since then, thousands have risked their lives, taking to the streets to protest the nation’s theocracy.

Ari Honarvar, who escaped Iran, told NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” on Wednesday that she hopes the leading women in America will step up and support the women in Iran.

“We’ve got the largest women’s-led revolution happening right now, and they absolutely need our support to amplify their voices,” Honarvar said.

