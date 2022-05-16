Is NATO expansion worth the risk of war?

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Finland’s government declared a “new era” is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership, hours before Sweden’s governing party also backed a plan Sunday to join NATO amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Since the news broke, support has been swift and positive: U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said Sunday he was “very confident” the U.S. would move to support NATO’s expansion. On Monday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he hopes Congress will vote on Finland’s NATO application “as soon as possible.”

But while the news may appear to look good on paper, others are of the mind a decision of this magnitude should take more deliberation, as, per Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, an attack against one member of the alliance is considered as an attack against all members.

Paul Poast, who is a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, stopped by “On Balance with Leland Vittert” on Monday to discuss this principle of collective defense.

He argues the addition of Finland and Sweden to the alliance would be a record-breaking process that could not only could set a dangerous precedent, as Ukraine has tried and failed to do so in the past, but could possibly send the American people straight into war.

