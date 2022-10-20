Is the liberal media engaging in doom-and-gloom alarmism?

(NewsNation) — MSNBC host Chris Haynes argued President Joe Biden’s decision to tap into America’s oil reserve is OK because democracy is in peril. Mediaite’s Colby Hall said this is MSNBC playing to “alarmism.”

“What’s ironic here is that (this is the) very same sort of doom-and-gloom alarmism that Chris Haynes would call out when Trump was doing that … He’s engaging in exactly the same thing,” Hall said during a Thursday appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance.”

Hall also said Haynes opinion is shared by a lot of left-leaning media.

“Their argument, their value proposition heading into the midterms is if you don’t vote for the Democratic candidates, then, you know, democracy is over. The alarmism is not unique to one side of the aisle … I think it’s a little irresponsible,” Hall said.