Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz: ‘I want everything out’

(NewsNation) — A federal judge is set to release court documents that will disclose the names of people mentioned in a lawsuit filed against Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Alan Dershowitz, the former lawyer for the now-deceased Epstein, says he wants “everything out.”

“I don’t think the judge put everything out. I think she was selective in what she put out, and that’s unfair,” Dershowitz said Tuesday on “On Balance with Leland Vittert.” “I want everything out — every document, every piece of paper. Half-truths are lies.”

The documents come from a settled civil lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre, an alleged sex trafficking victim, filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015.

The Miami Herald has been fighting to unseal documents filed as part of that lawsuit since 2018. The legal battle came to a head in December when U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered that the names could be unsealed beginning Jan. 1.

At the time, Preska said many of the people named in the documents had already given media interviews or their names were listed in other public court documents pertaining to the case.

Giuffre claimed that Epstein and Maxwell pressured her as a teenager to engage in sexual relationships with powerful men, including Prince Andrew. Those men denied the allegations, and Giuffre later settled a lawsuit against Prince Andrew out of court.

Giuffre also made accusations against Dershowitz, which he denied.

“I wanted them out for personal reasons because I know that they would prove what I’ve said from Day 1, that I’ve done nothing wrong,” Dershowitz said. “I have nothing to hide.”

There are some others, though, that legal experts believe may be ashamed or embarrassed by the details of what’s included in the documents.

Vicky Ward, an investigative journalist, told NewsNation two weeks ago that it may be a “day of reckoning for some,” especially if they associated with Epstein after he initially pleaded guilty to sex charges in Florida in the early 2000s and was required to register as a sex offender.

Dershowitz says the release of the documents will allow the public to form their own judgments about people in Epstein’s circle and what, if anything, they knew.

“He was very well thought of in the beginning. None of us knew about his private life that he kept so secret,” Dershowitz said. “There is a difference between what happened after he was convicted and the nature of the relationship after he was convicted, and everybody should judge for themselves.”

NewsNation digital reporter Katie Smith and The Associated Press contributed to this report.