Harvard hasn’t guaranteed our safety: Jewish student

(NewsNation) — Harvard University is under legal scrutiny as Jewish students filed a lawsuit Wednesday, accusing the institution of fostering an environment steeped in rampant antisemitism.

Joining the legal challenge is student Shabbos Kestenbaum, who told NewsNation’s “On Balance” that despite ample opportunities, Harvard failed to address and rectify the situation.

“We have students who are praising and in many cases identifying with terrorists like the Houthis, like Hezbollah, like Hamas,” Kestenbaum said. “We do not know what campus will look like when Harvard cannot guarantee our physical safety. And that’s what this lawsuit seeks to address.”

The legal action comes in the wake of heightened tensions, with protests and incidents targeting Jewish students, after the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

The lawsuit aims to ensure the physical safety of Jewish students, particularly in light of their reported fears about returning to campus, he said. The lawsuit alleges that Harvard has not taken adequate measures to protect Jewish students, leaving them vulnerable to a campaign of antisemitism.

Kestenbaum clarified that the lawsuit does not seek to suppress political expression but rather demands equal protection for Jewish students in an environment where engaging with diverse opinions has become increasingly challenging.

“I reached out to those at the Harvard Palestine Solidarity committee saying, ‘Let’s talk about our differences in a public yet respectful dialogue. ‘And they said, ‘We can’t legitimize your narrative and we’re not going to give you a platform,'” Kestenbaum said.

Kestenbaum pointed out difficulties in initiating respectful dialogues with groups such as the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee.

“Students do not want to engage with opinions that they don’t like. We see that every single day at Harvard University,” Kestenbaum said.

Earlier this month, the House Education and Workforce Committee demanded information from Harvard about its response to antisemitism on campus as part of its inquiry into the Ivy League university.

In the letter, the panel led by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said it has “grave concerns regarding the inadequacy of Harvard’s response to the antisemitism on its campus.”

The letter goes on to request reports of antisemitism dating back to 2021, disciplinary records against faculty and students related to antisemitism, information about Jewish student enrollment trends and foreign donations.

NewsNation’s Tyler Wornell contributed to this report.