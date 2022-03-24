John Bolton: I’m sanctioned. It doesn’t change how I live

(NewsNation) — Former National Security Adviser John Bolton says he knows personally that economic sanctions are hardly a huge deterrent for countries with which we are at odds.

“I’m sanctioned by both Russia and China. It hasn’t made any difference in my lifestyle, not that I had any assets there to begin with,” Bolton said during Thursday’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Bolton was sanctioned by both countries last year. Russia sanctioned him in retaliation for President Joe Biden’s penalties for cyberattacks.

China sanctioned him and 27 other Trump administration officials, including Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the day Biden took office. A statement said the list included those “who have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such U.S. moves on China-related issues.”

Bolton says he still believes sanctions have a place in foreign relations, but they likely won’t stop leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“This has a symbolic value. I think it says to Russian elites generally that they’re going to get cut off from access to the West,” Bolton said. “But I’m sure they can visit nice beaches in China, too.”