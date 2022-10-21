Journalist says documentary is “much more” than story of missing girl

(NewsNation) — Italian journalist Andrea Purgatori said the Netflix documentary “Vatican Girl,” which he helped produce, is much more than a story about a missing girl. It is a story that has deep implications for the Catholic Church.

Emanuela Orlandi lived inside Vatican City during the late ’70s and early ’80s before disappearing suddenly in 1983. Her dad worked for the pope. During that time, she was reportedly molested by someone close to Pope John Paul II.



Thirty-nine years later, Pope Francis announced Orlandi’s death, which left many people wondering if the Vatican knew all along what happened.

“You can’t compare this case with the sexual abuses that came out in recent years, and the church was responsible for that,” Purgatori said during an appearance Friday on NewsNation’s “On Balance With Leland Vittert” “In this case, there’s much more.”

Purgatori explained Orlandi’s disappearance is a story of money, which makes it very complicated for the church to disclose information.