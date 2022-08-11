(NewsNation) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says “it doesn’t appear” they would object to releasing the search warrant that prompted Monday’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home.

The Department of Justice has moved to unseal the warrant linked to the Mar-a-Lago search. Former President Trump’s legal team has until 3 p.m. ET Friday to respond. They can either object to the release of the search warrant or agree to it.

If they agree, the world would see what the government is seeking in their search warrant and what FBI agents took from Mar-a-Lago.

The former president’s attorney, Christina Bobb, was at Mar-a-Lago during the raid. She joined “On Balance with Leland Vittert” on Thursday night and said if offered optimism they would give the green light, but would not commit.

“It doesn’t appear at this time like we would object, but the court has ordered the Department of Justice to coordinate with us and to work on how that release would take place and what that would look like. Our team has responded. We have reached out to the Department of Justice to coordinate that and have not been able to make contact,” Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb said.

She added: “We’re waiting to hear back from them. We’re very eager. We know that people want information, and we’re eager to respond as best as possible in coordination with the Department of Justice so we’re just waiting to hear back from them.”

Near the end of Leland Vittet’s interview with Bobb, she expressed that she was not sure if they would support releasing the affidavit.

Sources confirmed to NewsNation the execution of the search warrant is linked to an investigation into whether or not the former president mishandled presidential records related to the discovery of boxes full of White House records that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left office.

Trump maintains that the search was neither necessary nor appropriate, calling it “prosecutorial misconduct.”

The search of a former president’s home is unprecedented.