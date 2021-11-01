Live from Virginia: Breaking down the gubernatorial race

(NewsNation Now) — The Virginia gubernatorial campaign enters its final night. “On Balance with Leland Vittert” is live in the state’s capital, breaking down all the angles in this pivotal race.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer has been on the campaign trail and gives the latest updates.

Axios’ Mike Allen digs into the meaning of the race for President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress as we head to the 2022 midterms.

The Washington Examiner’s Kristen Soltis Anderson, a polling expert, explains what the trends show as the election winds down.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage breaks down Biden’s comments on climate overseas, including an apology.

Local elections on the ballot Tuesday have similar themes even though they’re miles apart — what the future of policing in America looks like. NewsNation’s Kelsey Kernstine breaks it down.

The Dispatch’s Chris Stirewalt talks about what the Virginia gubernatorial race means nationally.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Coalition, explains the delicate balance Glenn Youngkin is making between embracing Trump voters without turning away people who don’t like the 45th president.

Two University of Richmond professors, Hank Chambers and Dan Palazzolo, react to Trump’s attack on the integrity of Virginia’s election results.