Marianne Williamson calls for debate among Democratic candidates

(NewsNation) — On the heels of the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate, frustrations are rising on the other side of the aisle over the lack of media coverage and debate opportunities for Democratic candidates opposing President Joe Biden.

The Democratic National Committee is not holding any debates ahead of the 2024 Democratic primary, even though Biden faces opposition from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

Williamson joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to highlight the perceived imbalance in the political landscape, saying, “If the DNC has their way, the fix is in.”

“They don’t call it a fix,” she continued. “Their narrative is, ‘This is just the tradition. We have an incumbent president and so there are not debates.'”

Polling shows both Williamson and Kennedy far ahead of many Republicans in their respective primary.

Compared to the Republican side, the two Democratic candidates are polling ahead of everybody but former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Kennedy is polling at 13% and Williamson at 9%, far above former Vice President Mike Pence, former Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the rest of the Republican candidates.

“The majority of Democratic voters have said that they want to see debates just like the Republicans had the other night,” Williamson said. “The Republican electorate should see what their choices are, and so should the Democrats.”

Williamson criticized the lack of media attention on her campaign and those of other candidates. She noted that some media outlets seem to favor particular candidates, reinforcing a perception of bias.

She questioned the decision by the DNC not to hold debates despite a majority of Democratic voters expressing a desire to see candidates engage in such discussions.

“The traditional role of the political party is to stand in the background,” she said. “Let the voters decide. It’s called … democracy.”