Mark Epstein: Jeffrey’s death wasn’t ‘much of an investigation’

(NewsNation) — Mark Epstein, brother of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, raised concerns about the lack of a thorough investigation into his brother’s death, which was ruled a suicide.

“We need more answers. There hasn’t been much of an investigation at all,” Mark Epstein said during NewsNation’s “On Balance,” his debut interview since the release of documents from a civil suit against Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Mark Epstein criticized the initial investigation, highlighting the absence of inquiries into essential personnel at the hospital.

“The medical personnel, the pathologist — none of them have been questioned, which is highly unusual, especially in high-profile cases,” Mark Epstein said.

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide in 2019. He was awaiting trial for allegedly orchestrating a child sex trafficking ring along with Maxwell, who received a 20-year sentence for helping him abuse teenage girls.

Mark Epstein expressed bewilderment over the quick declaration of suicide by then-Attorney General Bill Barr, stating that the pathologist who conducted the autopsy suggested the death bore signs more akin to a homicide.

Mark Epstein questioned the haste with which Barr declared the death a suicide, emphasizing that the initial death certificate listed the cause of death as “pending” further investigation. He argued that despite acknowledged irregularities in the handling of the case, attributing the death solely to these “screw-ups” was insufficient.

“I was appalled. And indeed, the whole department was. We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning, and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr previously said.

Mark Epstein contested the notion that these were mere errors, stating, “Yes, there were screw-ups, but that doesn’t mean my brother committed suicide because of screw-ups.”

Mark Epstein also claimed that when his brother was first arrested, his legal team approached him to secure bail.

“They were going to appeal the bail decision, and Jeff was putting up a very large bail. His attorneys asked me if I would guarantee his entire bail, essentially doubling it. I agreed,” Epstein stated. “We would have been the highest bail in U.S. history at that point in time.”

According to Mark Epstein, he conducted a quick online search to verify the magnitude of this financial commitment: “The highest bail in U.S. history at that point in time was $100 million. I don’t remember the exact number, but this would have been somewhere approximately, I think, $160 million.”

Mark Epstein also hinted at his brother’s alleged possession of damaging information about influential figures, suggesting a motive for foul play.

“He had dirt on people. In 2016, he said he had dirt on the then-presidential candidates,” Epstein revealed. “Why would Barr be covering this up? Who is he protecting?”

As the interview unfolded, Mark Epstein refused to speculate on the salacious allegations against his brother, stating, “I think he was just having a good time. You know, Jeffrey liked to have a good time.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s former counsel, Alan Dershowitz, urged authorities to release all documents related to the late financier’s case, expressing concern over the continued secrecy surrounding crucial records.

Dershowitz, who has been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein, highlighted the unusual nature of the situation. “No, I’ve never seen anything like that,” remarked Dershowitz when questioned about the persistence of undisclosed tapes, logs, and financial records despite the absence of ongoing investigations.

Dershowitz, who has consistently maintained his innocence, stated, “From the day I was falsely accused, I asked that every single piece of paper, every videotape, every audio tape, every document be released.” He emphasized his willingness to waive any right to privacy, expressing a desire for transparency in the case.

Dershowitz revealed that he formally requested the unredacted names but has faced delays from both the judge and the FBI. He cited specific individuals, such as Lady Rothschild and Leslie Wexner, whose names he believes should be disclosed.