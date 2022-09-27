Media compares new Italian prime minister to Mussolini

(NewsNation) — Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister. The far-right leader has faced criticism from multiple media outlets, some calling her neo-fascist or comparing her to infamous Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

Bill O’Reilly was a guest of NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” on Tuesday evening to discuss news coverage of Meloni.

In the video above, O’Reilly explains how he believes Italians are looking for someone to handle key issues facing their country.