Memphis bracing for release of Tyre Nichols video

(NewsNation) — Five Memphis police officers have been charged in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols after a violent arrest, officials announced.

Authorities called video footage of the arrest “absolutely appalling,” and said it will be released Friday night. In response, police as far away as Washington, D.C., say they are planning for potential demonstrations in their cities.

In Memphis, the school system is canceling all after-school activities and athletic events Friday. Their family wellness centers will also close before the video’s expected release.

In the video above, Robert Patillo, attorney and civil rights activist, discusses the incident and possibility of protests with NewsNation host Leland Vittert.