Military service for citizenship? Rep. asks: ‘Why not?’

(NewsNation) — Military service in exchange for U.S. citizenship? One congressman says: “Why not?”

With military forces missing recruitment goals, the Pentagon is now looking to immigrants to close the gap. According to reports, a program being used by the Air Force and Army allows legal migrants to apply for accelerated naturalization when they join the military.

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., is all for the concept. The Armed Services Committee member claims only 9% of America’s young people have any interest in joining the military and the U.S. has “got to do something.”

“If we’re going to take legal immigrants (…) who have assimilated in our country, who know English, who know how to write it and speak it, and they have a passion to fight and possibly die for America, why not?” Alford asked during an interview with NewsNation host Leland Vittert.

The Army and Air Force have said they will not meet their recruitment goals this year. The Navy is also expecting to fall short.

Alford believes Democrats are to blame for the low numbers, but did not provide evidence or verification of the claims.

“The left demonized our Founding Fathers. It’s about politics. They have made it to where our young people have no interest in serving our country,” he claimed.

Under the program, military recruits are also enrolled in the citizenship system once they begin basic training. The process is expedited and ideally, by the time Air Force recruits are done with training, they are sworn in as American citizens.

Reports say recruitment efforts with the legal immigrant population may not completely solve the issue but provide a small boost in numbers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.