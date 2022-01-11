(NewsNation Now) — Natalie Grant brought the house down with her rendition of the national anthem before Monday’s college football championship game.

The contemporary Christian singer/songwriter said during Tuesday’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” that she was overwhelmed by the experience of singing before such a big game.

“Honestly, what I was thinking before it started was, ‘Just don’t mess up the words,'” Grant said.

While she said she’s performed the national anthem before games of her favorite NFL team, she’s never done it on a stage quite like Monday’s championship contest.

Grant is a nine-time Grammy nominee and has garnered more than 500 million streams and multiple No. 1 albums and singles on the Billboard charts.

She also noted how her performance struck a chord with people all over the country. When she saw she was a trending topic on Twitter, Grant said it was not something she was expecting.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall tweeted that Grant “crushed it!”

Country music singer Lee Greenwood also praised Grant, saying “the anthem never sounded better!”

Grant said during her performance, she felt the support in the stadium from fans in what was an already exciting environment.

“You just felt this moment where everybody was just showing love for our country,” she said. “And that was really beautiful to see.”