(NewsNation Now) — A Florida congressman said NBC refused to show an ad he produced during their Olympic coverage that called out several American companies for sponsoring what he called the “genocide games.”

The advertisement, which you can see here, shows logos of Nike, Proctor & Gamble, Coca Cola, Intel, Visa and AirBnB.

NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, a critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, also appears in the ad and urges consumers to “defund the dictators.”

NBC did not respond to NewsNation’s request for comment. The six companies in the ad either refused to comment or did not respond.

The broadcast company told other outlets they would have run the ad if it was changed to meet their standards, but did not elaborate on what those were. Rep. Mike Waltz (R) said they demanded he remove the companies’ logos.

“Basically a non-rejection rejection,” Waltz said Monday on NewsNation’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.” Waltz claimed a team of lawyers and marketers reviewed NBC’s policies and found the ad complied with them before it was summitted.

The ad comes as global politics heat up around allegations of genocide against China for its treatment of Uyghurs, a minority group concentrated in the northwest region of Xinjiang. Activists have accused the government of rounding Uyghurs into camps and assert large American companies are among the corporations paying for their labor.

The Chinese government has denied the allegations.

Waltz is among many bipartisan leaders to criticize companies that endorse the games with the Uyghur situation and geopolitical tension as the backdrop. President Joe Biden announced a diplomatic boycott of the games last year, but allowed American athletes to compete.

“This isn’t just a human rights issue or a jobs issue, it’s a national security issue,” Waltz said. “And our message in that ad was when you see ‘Made in China,’ put it down.”