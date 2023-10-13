‘Nothing worse’ than family held hostage: Mom of James Foley

(NewsNation) — Approximately 150 people were taken hostage in Gaza by Hamas militants when the group attacked Israel. Americans have been confirmed among them.

Disturbing videos of the hostages have been broadcast in recent days over social media by the militants. Some show babies being used as human shields. Some schools have even advised parents to censor their children’s apps over concerns of the images being disseminated.

The situation echoes past hostage crises, such as the horrific incidents involving American journalist James Foley, American-Israeli journalist Steven Sotloff and American aid worker Peter Kassig, all captured by ISIS in Syria in 2014.

Tragically, these individuals were held for years before being executed, highlighting the immense challenges faced by their families and governments in securing their release.

Diane Foley, the mother of James Foley, joined NewsNation’s “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to discuss what the families are going through as their loved ones are held captive.

“There’s nothing worse, there’s nothing worse, particularly because they’re more aware of the horror and the hatred that these terrorists have,” she said. “So they’re seeing that in real time. So it’s just horrific, the whole thing.”

Foley emphasized the importance of prioritizing the return of American citizens and other hostages.

She expressed hope that the U.S. government, along with its partners, is doing everything within its power to secure their release and ensure their safety.

“I do know that our country, it prioritizes the return of our citizens,” she said. “I also know that … our U.S. hostage enterprise and the Israeli government are doing all they can to rescue these people.”

Hamas is now using the 150 hostages as human shields as the Israeli military ground operation in Gaza unfolds.

Basem Naim, a physician and former Hamas government minister, said the 150 hostages taken back into Gaza would be treated according to religious values and international laws. “At the same time, we are really worried … they might be the victims of the Israeli army bombardment, like our people,” he said.

Hamas claimed that 13 of the approximately 150 people it’s holding hostage in Gaza were already killed in Israeli airstrikes in the past day.

Naim added that Hamas would not consider freeing the captives until Israel stopped its bombardment.

Israel said Thursday that a complete siege would remain in place until Hamas freed all of the 150 hostages.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said establishing corridors to provide safe passage out of Gaza for civilians is “the right thing to do for innocent victims who are actually being held hostage as well by Hamas.”

As the situation in Gaza unfolds, there is a heightened awareness of the human rights abuses and atrocities that continue to take place.

“Human beings are capable of great good and evil,” Foley said. “There are innocents on both sides, as there always are in war. And that to me is what makes this particularly horrific.”

The Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.