On Balance: Adult star kicked out of conservative conference defends attendance

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Conservative free speech group Turning Point USA continues to defend themselves for throwing an adult entertainment star out of one of their conventions.

On Balance first told you Brandi Love’s story on Monday.

On Thursday, the vocal conservative and contributing writer to The Federalist. joined On Balance to share her side of the story.

“I was asked by a friend to attend this, and when I looked at the lineup of unbelievable speakers, people I’ve watched and listened to for years, I jumped at the opportunity to get back out into public and, of all things, be around what I believe to be other fellow patriots and conservatives,” Love said.

The organization said it was inappropriate to have someone in her profession at a conference with minors, but Love says that Turning Point USA’s website often mentions college campuses, universities and professors,

“Being a mother of college-age students, I’ve been a huge fan and advocate for what they’re doing for their voice on the very liberal universities that we have,” Love said.

Love posted her arrival online, but says she doesn’t know how the organizers recognized her.

All checked in!



Stats so far:



Anti Adult Haters: 1

Kid Rock Conservatives: 12 pic.twitter.com/Hp7rf4JcPe — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 17, 2021

“It’s extremely intriguing to me how I was picked out and not only picked out but tossed out for my profession,” Love said.

This is part of email Love received from the events team after she went back to her hotel:

“This decision is final. This revocation does not impact applications to future events and we hope that you will consider applying again in the future. Please do not attempt to attend the summit as any attempt to disrupt may affect consideration for future participation. Thank you” TPUSA Events Team

The organization sent On Balance a statement that reads in part:

“TPUSA makes no apology for this, a position which should not be controversial, especially when minors are involved. TPUSA was not trying to by unkind or rude to Ms. Love, nor are we questioning her motives for attending… We privately communicated the decision to her, and it was her choice to make that communication public.” Turning Point USA

Love says she was not there to promote herself, nor does she have any plans to run for office.

“I was literally a private citizen excited to go listen to speakers who I’ve admired and listened to and wanted to hear more from them,” Love said. “I think most of us would say that it’s virtue signaling. I do not believe in a blanket statement whatsoever that all TPUSA were on board with this agreement, but clearly, enough to have it done.”

Shortly after she was kicked out of the conference, Love began selling T-shirts online that say “I triggered Charlie Kirk.”

Kirk is the founder of Turning Point USA.

I went to @TPUSA and all I got was this t-shirt 😉



You can have one too🇺🇸 extremely limited run available at: https://t.co/hqjXgtEIOP#IStandWithBrandi on the back. Stand with me in support of our constitution. pic.twitter.com/N4mKvcnLb3 — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

