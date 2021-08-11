On Balance: Chicago’s top prosecutor on crime wave, plus a response from the police union chief

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Chicago is ground zero for the national debate over crime. In an interview you will only see on On Balance, Chicago’s top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, explains why the police chief has it wrong and what the rest of the country must learn from the Windy City.

Then, the police union president John Catanzara responds to Foxx’s interview and talks about the relationship between his force and local politicians.

Plus, Kabul is about to fall to the Taliban and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is reportedly just 42% effective against the delta variant. We have expert analysis of both.

