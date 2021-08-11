CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Chicago is ground zero for the national debate over crime. In an interview you will only see on On Balance, Chicago’s top prosecutor, Kim Foxx, explains why the police chief has it wrong and what the rest of the country must learn from the Windy City.
Then, the police union president John Catanzara responds to Foxx’s interview and talks about the relationship between his force and local politicians.
Plus, Kabul is about to fall to the Taliban and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is reportedly just 42% effective against the delta variant. We have expert analysis of both.
Watch On Balance with Leland Vittert weeknights at 8/7c.
Latest News
- Radio: Some states report a rise in COVID-19 among kids
- Radio: Kathy Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo resignation
- Radio: Road rage incidents rise during pandemic
- On Balance: Chicago’s top prosecutor on crime wave, plus a response from the police union chief
- Banfield: Unruly passengers bring more chaos to the sky; Controversy surrounds royal reunion in Scotland