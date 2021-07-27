On Balance: Officers rescue baby, mother pinned under car

YONKERS, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — The Yonkers, New York police commissioner said he “could not be prouder” of his officers that teamed up with witnesses to rescue a mother and baby that were pinned underneath a car.

Video shows them using muscle to lift the vehicle.

“Even still just that little clip you just showed, like I’ve seen it a million times, I got chills,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said on On Balance with Leland Vittert.

Mueller said the mother and baby are still in the hospital. The mom had a compound fracture to her leg. Her child had a fractured skull.

“They’re going to be okay,” Mueller said. “It’s just a long road to healing.”

Mueller says the officers who responded were getting breakfast at a bagel shop when the car crashed into a barbershop next door.

“Another great aspect of this story… It’s the civilian police partnership where they all got together and, you know, saved this baby’s life,” Mueller said.

Mueller thinks people will begin to see a lot more positive body worn camera footage moving forward.

“Eight-hundred-thousand police officers in the United States, 18,000 police agencies, 62 million 911 calls, the vast overwhelming majority of them are going to show good, fantastic, wonderful work like you saw here,” Mueller said.

Investigators believe the driver who crashed into the barbershop was drunk. Mueller says they got a compel order for his blood to determine his blood alcohol content.

