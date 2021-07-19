CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Get the answers to the “why” on the most pressing matters of the day without fear or favor. “On Balance with Leland Vittert” premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Vittert joined NewsNation in May as anchor/correspondent and has been covering national affairs and delivering special reports for the network on a variety of critically important subjects, including the recent Biden-Putin Summit in Geneva, Switzerland. His June 2 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on NewsNation generated exceptional buzz on social media platforms and in mainstream media outlets when Dr. Fauci said that his emails “…were really ripe to be taken out of context.”

“ON BALANCE will ask ‘why?’ on the most pressing matters of the day without fear or favor,” said Vittert. “We also believe, sometimes, two opposing views can both be true at once. We will always respect the intelligence of our viewers and promise them an intellectual, sometimes fun and appropriately irreverent program with a balanced a point of view.”

Vittert was a veteran foreign correspondent based in Jerusalem for Fox News and started his work in the Middle East by covering the events of the uprising in Egypt that became known as the “Arab Spring.” In 2011, he was one of the few reporters to broadcast live from Cairo’s Tahrir Square on the night that Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak relinquished power.

Vittert then covered the subsequent revolution in Libya, where he reported on Muammar Gaddafi’s counterattack on citizens. Before moving to Washington, D.C., in 2014, Mr. Vittert spent a month in Eastern Ukraine as Russian-backed militias took over parts of the country. From 2015 to 2021, Mr. Vittert anchored FNC’s America’s News Headquarters, a weekend afternoon newscast.

NewsNation is available weeknights from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with encore presentations until 3 a.m. ET Monday through Friday. On weekends the network airs original newscasts from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. (see here for where you can watch or stream), followed by encore presentations of Banfield. NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.

