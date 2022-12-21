Zelenskyy visits US as ‘changing of the guard’ happens with House GOP

WASHINGTON (NewNation) — Prior to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to a joint meeting of Congress, a panel discussed Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington and the aid provided by the U.S. so far.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt says the visit comes at a critical time for Ukraine, as the “changing of the guard is taking place.” Republicans are about to take over the House after winning back the chamber, and GOP lawmakers have threatened to cut off some of the aid the U.S. has provided to Ukraine.

