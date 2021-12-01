Parents of Michigan shooting suspect may be charged

Dozens of police, fire, and EMS personnel work on the scene of a shooting at Oxford High School, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, In Oxford Township, Mich. (Todd McInturf/The Detroit News via AP)

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — For the first time in history, the parents of a school shooter might be charged for their child’s crime.

The prosecutor in Oxford, Michigan made the stunning announcement Wednesday as Ethan Crumbly faced a judge for the first time on first-degree murder charges and terrorism.

“Owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate,” prosecutor Karen McDonald said. Crumbly’s father bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer gun last week, according to the sheriff.

Legal analyst Karen Conti told “On Balance” that there are no laws in Michigan saying, “If you have children, you have to lock up your gun.”

Still, Conti believes the parents could be held responsible in some way.

“If the parents knew he was acting goofy, and he was posting stuff on social media, saying, ‘I’m going to kill students, and hey, by the way, here’s my dad’s handgun,’ well, then I think the parents are culpable in some way, whether that’s actually charging them for terrorism or charging them for some kind of accountability,” Conti said.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard told reporters that Crumbley’s parents were called to the school Tuesday “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning.” The teen remained in school, and the shooting occurred a few hours later.

Conti says Michigan’s law is “really bizarre.”

“It says that if a child is under 18, a parent can be held liable criminally for a child’s actions if the child under 18 uses a gun at the school and if the parent knew the crime was going to be committed and did something to further the crime,” Conti said. “How are you going to prove these parents knew that this child was going to do it and did something to help the child do it?”

She says laws overall don’t provide much criminal liability for parents.

Investigators have not announced a motive for Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit.