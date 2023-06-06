Patterson: Did Kohberger want to create the ‘perfect murder’?

(NewsNation) — One of America’s bestselling authors is digging into the Idaho college killings. James Patterson is writing a book on the quadruple murder investigators believe were carried out by suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Patterson told NewsNation host Leland Vittert on Tuesday that it seemed like Kohberger wanted to “create the perfect murder.”

The PhD criminology student is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — last November in a Moscow, Idaho rental home.

The case has drawn attention across the country, and Patterson says there are many unanswered questions about it.

“Why did he murder these young people? What is the effect on the town, on the families? He seemed to want to create the perfect murder. He didn’t. What went wrong and what happened beforehand?” Patterson asked, explaining those are a few of the inquiries that drove him to start writing the book.

Patterson said the killings were a “terrible thing” that left a lasting impact on the Moscow community.

“This is Moscow, Idaho, a wonderful college town, good kids and all of a sudden, this terrible thing happens. And the town isn’t ready for it,” Patterson said. “They haven’t had things like this. They don’t have murderers out there like this. The detectives have not dealt with stuff like this before. The prosecutor hasn’t.”

The novelist is working with investigative journalist Vicky Ward on the book that publishers say will “draw from dozens of exclusive interviews, extensive on-the-ground reporting, copious court transcripts” and information about Kohberger’s trial.

Patterson told Vittert he has uncovered new details of the case that are not public record but would not reveal the information during Tuesday evening’s interview. A title or release date for the book has not yet been announced.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection to the killings. He elected to remain silent at his arraignment last month, not entering a plea. A judge entered not guilty pleas on the charges.

The murder suspect’s trial is set for Oct. 2. If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty.