Pence: Republican voters will have ‘better choices’ in 2024

(NewsNation) — In an interview with NewsNation’s Leland Vittert, former Vice President Mike Pence discussed the 2024 presidential election and the future of the Republican Party.

Pence says American voters will sort out what kind of leadership is needed for a new season in the country. While he believes former President Donald Trump was the right person for the job during his presidency, he thinks those voting in the Republican primary will have “better choices” in 2024.

“I have great confidence in the days ahead that the American people are going to sort that out. I think no one could have defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 other than Donald Trump (…) He was the right man at the right time to take on that Clinton machine. I’m confident Republican primary voters will have better choices for 2024, and I believe they will find the right man or woman fitted to these times,” Pence said.

When asked if he regretted his loyalty to Trump, Pence replied: “Let me say, I was always loyal to President Donald Trump. And for sure, he was my president. He was my friend and I don’t regret what we did during the Trump-Pence administration.”

Pence’s comments come in wake of Trump hosting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes, a Holocaust-denying white nationalist, at his Mar-a-Lago property last week. Pence said antisemitism remains to be a “very real issue in the world today” and that Trump should denounce his guests’ “hateful rhetoric.”

“President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table and I think he should apologize for it,” Pence told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert.

Still, Pence does not believe Trump’s views align with Fuentes’ or Ye’s.

“I don’t believe Donald Trump is an antisemite; I don’t believe he’s a racist or a bigot,” Pence said. “I would not have been his vice president if he was.”

Trump insists he did not know Fuentes before he went to his club with Ye. He also claims the rapper did not express any antisemitism in his presence.

For Pence, Trump isn’t the only person who needs to speak out about certain issues. He says the U.S. is missing an opportunity by the Biden administration staying silent about the “political courage” on display from anti-Communism protesters in China. National Security Council representative John Kirby has simply said the U.S. supports the right to peaceful protest.

“I’m disappointed to see the (Biden) administration taking the stance that they’re taking,” Pence said. “Now more than ever, we ought to be speaking out for freedom-loving people around the world; we ought to be championing those that are championing their freedom, including in the People’s Republic of China.”

“So to see that many people taking to the streets is a real statement of political courage on their part, and they’re taking great risks for themselves or their families,” Pence added.

As for his own ambitions, Pence is still weighing whether or not he will make a presidential run in 2024. He said he’s giving “prayerful consideration” to his future and heavily considering his family’s input.

“We’re going to take some time … I’ll hear the kids out, and we’ll make a decision, we’ll respond to what our calling is. If we jump into that fray, I promise I’ll keep you posted on that decision,” Pence said.

Watch the full interview between NewsNation’s Leland Vittert and former Vice President Mike Pence in the video player above.