CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The mass shooting that left seven people dead and dozens more wounded at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park has exacerbated Democrats’ demand for more action on gun reform.

Halfway through the year, America has already seen at least 309 mass shootings.

“If you are angry today, I’m here to tell you to be angry,” Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference following the Highland Park mass shooting. “I’m furious. I’m furious that yet more innocent lives were taken by gun violence.”

NewsNation host Leland Vittert, however, argues that Democrats’ sentiments are “politically convenient,” as their arguments on gun control solely surround mass shootings affecting numerous people in a single incident. He cited the fact that nine people that were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the Fourth of July weekend, and at least 57 people shot.

“The governor neither visited the crime scene nor appeared on TV angry and furious,” Vittert said in the segment’s opening monologue.

Newsweek contributor Batya Ungar Sargon joined Vittert on Wednesday night to add her position, as well.

“We have 100% normalized the mass shooting of Black Americans who make up 54% of homicide victims. It’s absolutely disgusting,” she said.