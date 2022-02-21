Rep. Mike Garcia weighs in on the Ukraine-Russia crisis

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As the crisis in Ukraine intensifies, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert that President Joe Biden’s perceived weakness is playing a big role in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

“We have the perfect storm and the conditions that Putin has been looking forward to,” Garcia said during his Monday appearance as a guest of “On Balance.”

The efforts to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a serious blow Monday when Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his military to “maintain peace” in the disputed areas.

In response, both Biden and European Union leaders said they would move ahead with new sanctions aimed at leaders in the two regions. But the actions might be just a little bit too late if the Kremlin does decide to attack Ukraine, according to Garcia.

“He (Putin) recognizes that now is the time to strike and that he does actually see this as a manifest destiny for Russia and what is effectively a reclaiming of territories that they sought from hundreds of years ago,” Garcia said.

As a whole, Biden’s foreign policy record has received mixed reviews, Garcia said, noting the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Garcia also cited Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision not to shut down the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“That is an economic as well as an energy asset that Putin now has as a tool that effectively enables this type of military progression on his western front and allows them to stay in place without having to worry about the energy crisis affecting his own troops,” Garcia said.

Although Biden has promised to shut down the pipeline if Russia invades, he did not explain how the U.S. would ensure the pipeline would be halted, given that it is under Germany’s control. The pipeline is also a significant piece of leverage in trying to prevent a renewed Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has amassed an estimated 150,000-190,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders, and White House National security advisor Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that an invasion could happen “at any time,” though officials maintain they don’t know that Putin has made up his mind on what he will do.

Garcia said in order to stop this invasion from happening, the West will have to stand up against Putin, but he said it’s probably unlikely. He said that this invasion could negatively impact America as an international power.

“He’s looking for some sort of opposition to stand up. And we’re not getting that out of NATO right now. We’re not seeing that out of Biden, as well.”

A Biden-Putin meeting would offer some new hope of averting a Russian invasion that U.S. officials said appeared imminent but it’s uncertain when — or if — that meeting will take place.

