Report: Charity may be using federal money to move migrants

(NewsNation Now) — A large charity in Texas is using federal money to reimburse its expenses, which can include helping undocumented migrants move around the country, according to a report from independent journalist Ali Bradley.

In a video interview with Sister Norma Pimentel of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Bradley asked what CCRGV does if a migrant cannot afford transportation. Pimentel, the group’s executive director, said “99%” of migrants have money for their own flights or bus tickets, but her group has bought tickets on rare occasions. It’s unclear if that could include people who are not in the U.S. legally.

She also told Bradley her charity is partially funded by the federal government, and they expected to ask for around $1 million to cover their operational costs. It’s unclear how much money goes toward reimbursing migrants for transportation.

Under current rules, undocumented migrants traveling without members of their family are supposed to be deported.

An attempt to elicit comment from the Department of Homeland Security was unsuccessful because of a website malfunction.