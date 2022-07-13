Report: Democrats see shift in supporters

A new report from Axios details an apparent political realignment in America, with inflation as an accelerant. According to the writeup, Democrats are seeing a shift in supporters.

“Democrats are becoming the party of upscale voters concerned more about issues like gun control and abortion rights. Republicans are quietly building a multiracial coalition of working class voters with inflation as an accelerant. This throws just about everything we know about politics on its head,” said Leland Vittert, host of NewsNation’s “On Balance.”

“So, in other words, gun control, abortion, some of these items, it’s great to worry about them, but you can’t afford to worry about that if you can’t afford to put gas in your car.”

Could the Democratic Party lose its core? In the video above, Hanna Trudo, senior political correspondent for The Hill, weighs in on the topic.