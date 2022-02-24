Republicans want Biden to be tougher on Putin

(NewsNation Now) — The world is a far more dangerous place since Wednesday night. Without question, Cold War 2.0 has started and at least so far, the Russians are setting the rules.

“We should have been hammering them with the big stick from day one,” said Congressman Mark Green (R-Tenn.), a Thursday guest of “On Balance with Leland Vittert.” “And … I don’t mean day one as yesterday. I mean, with surrounding Ukraine.”

President Joe Biden announced the second raft of sanctions Thursday to punish Russia. Targeting Russia’s financial system, Biden said, the United States will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.

“It’s been one step after another of, ‘Oh, don’t cross this line, oh, you cross this line, well, don’t cross this next line,'” former Florida Congressman Francis Rooney said on Thursday’s “On Balance.”

The president said the U.S. also will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defense organization. Some 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be sent.

“We haven’t exactly taken a lot of steps in the last 10 years to reassure our allies that we are there for them and that’s why we’re in the position we’re in right now,” Rooney said.

White House deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh stressed that the Biden administration valued close coordination with allies and avoiding even the perception of hurting ordinary Russian citizens as they roll out sanctions. He declined to detail a circumstance in which Biden might approve cutting the Russians off from SWIFT, the international financial system, or target Putin directly.

“To leave Putin untouched, unscathed, is unconscionable,” Green said. “It makes no sense to anyone.”

While Biden described the sanctions as severe, Ukrainian officials urged the U.S. and West to go further.

“We demand the disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and other effective steps to stop the aggressor,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

The Biden administration, however, has shown some reluctance to cut Russia from SWIFT, at least immediately, because of concerns the move could also have enormous ramifications for Europe and other Western economies. Biden, answering questions from reporters, appeared to push a decision on SWIFT to European allies.

“This is the time for people to suck it up and decide that we’re going to stop this guy,” Rooney said. “And everybody’s going to pay some prices for it, and especially the Germans. because of the bad decisions they’ve made. But we’re gonna have to stop him. If we don’t. we’re gonna find him challenging the NATO mutual defense treaty in Lithuania, Poland and Estonia.”

Biden declared that Putin, who has referred to the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the past century, is looking beyond Ukraine.

“He has much larger ambitions,” Biden said. “He wants to, in fact, reestablish the former Soviet Union. That’s what this is about.”