Retired US general: ‘America has to be involved in Europe’

(NewsNation) — On the 78th anniversary of D-Day — a heroic moment in history when American, British and Canadian forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France — a former U.S. Gen. joined “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to remind U.S. citizens of the responsibility that come with being a superpower.

“It’s important for Americans to understand (that the country) has to be involved in Europe,” said retired Gen. Phil Breedlove.

Breedlove, along with being a four-star general, was the 17th supreme allied commander of NATO — a position first held by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who commanded all U.S. troops in Europe during World War II.

More critically, Breedlove’s comments come as NATO kicks off a nearly two-week U.S.-led naval exercise on the Baltic Sea, sending a message to Russia and showing support to Sweden and Finland, which have applied for membership in the alliance.

“Our leadership is needed and our leadership on that day was demonstrative,” Breedlove said. It’s a leadership that Breedlove says is in shorter supply these days.

Citing the 21st Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein’s book, “Sharing Success–Owning Failure: Preparing to Command in the Twenty-First Century Air Force,” Breedlove says leaders must take responsibility despite the outcome.

After all, It’s what Eisenhower did well.

“He [Eisenhower] didn’t get all the credit. He also paid a lot of respect to those who were planning this mission long before he became involved and he put the credit in the hands of those who did the work,” Breedlove said.