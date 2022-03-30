CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is doubling down on his “Rescue America” plan, even as Democrats use it as a punching bag in ads and his own party’s leadership disavows any support.

“There’s a lot of people that could work and have decided not to work because they figured out how to live off the government,” Scott said during Wednesday night’s edition of “On Balance with Leland Vittert.”

Unveiled last month, Scott’s “11 Point Plan to Rescue America” agenda was ripped for calling on Americans who currently don’t make enough money to pay income tax to start contributing.

“I don’t care if people pay $1, but we’re all in this together. If you can’t, you can’t. But if you can work, you ought to get to work and participate in this,” he continued.

Democratic candidates have used the proposal as ammunition, tying the plan to Republican candidates. Scott leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which spearheads the effort to elect Republicans to the chamber.

Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped the plan, saying, “If we’re fortunate enough to have the majority next year, I’ll be the majority leader. I’ll decide in consultation with my members what to put on the floor. Let me tell you what will not be on our agenda. We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of the Republican Senate majority agenda.”