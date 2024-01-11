Rod Blagojevich: Accusations against Trump are ‘dangerous’

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump lashed out at prosecutors as his civil case entered closing arguments Thursday, saying he’s the victim of “fraud” in the case. Prosecutors are seeking $370 million in damages and asking Trump and his sons to be barred from doing business in New York.

Rod Blagojevich, the former governor of Illinois whose prison sentence for corruption charges was commuted by Trump, said charges against the former president are dangerous.

“I would say that this is the greatest constitutional crisis we face in America since the Civil War. The weaponization of prosecutors, the politicization of the courts, to be used as political weapons, partisan weapons to destroy leading candidates from either party,” Blagojevich told “On Balance” host Leland Vittert.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in 2022 under a state law that gives her power to investigate allegations of persistent fraud in business dealings. Trump claims the suit is an effort by officials who “want to make sure I don’t win (the presidency) again.”

Blagojevich thinks James is “butchering the interests of justice.”

“She’s undermining democracy and public trust,” Blagojevich said, later adding: “This is Communist-style politics that the Democrats are doing.”

Trump previously commuted Blagojevich’s 14-year sentence he was serving for corruption charges linked to Blagojevich’s attempt to sell the Senate seat once vacated by former President Barack Obama. Blagojevich ended up serving eight years. He has maintained his innocence and remained supportive of Trump.

A lawyer for the New York attorney general’s office argued that Trump inflated his fortune, which led to interest rate savings that kept his business “afloat” at certain times. Trump insists “they have no case.”

Since the trial began Oct. 2, Trump has appeared in court nine times. The judge said he hoped to have a verdict in the case by Jan. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.