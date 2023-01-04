School puts off telling students about merit award

(NewsNation) — Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, one of America’s top-ranked schools, didn’t tell students in a timely manner about a big achievement that could have changed their lives for fear of hurting the kids who were not named “commenced students” by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, some parents have said.

Shawnna Yashar’s son was among those recognized but didn’t know about it until it was too late to note the honor on college applications. She says the decision to delay telling students and parents about the award “made no sense.”

In the video above, Yashar speaks about her discussion with the school’s director of student service about the National Merit controversy.