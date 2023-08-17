Shelter pets being airlifted from Maui to Oregon

(NewsNation) — In the face of adversity, Americans have a remarkable tendency to come together and show their best side. This sentiment is now being exemplified by a heartwarming initiative led by Greater Good Charities, Lucky Dog Rescue and Southwest Airlines.

These organizations, along with the Maui Humane Society and the Oregon Humane Society, are joining forces to rescue and relocate more than 100 shelter pets from Maui to Portland, providing them with a new chance at life and comfort after being displaced by devastating wildfires.

Sára Varsa, executive vice president of operations with Greater Good Charities, joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” with pups Dorito and Cheeto to discuss the initiative.

“It’s obviously very devastating for the human loss of life. And there is always an animal component because pets and people are family,” she said.

The collaboration was sparked by the desire to clear kennel space and alleviate the strain on staff resources at the Maui Humane Society.

While the pets to be airlifted weren’t directly affected by the fires themselves, the organizations recognized the importance of freeing up space to accommodate animals that have been separated from their owners due to the disaster.

Maui Humane Society reported that approximately 3,000 pets have been lost or separated from their owners due to the wildfires.