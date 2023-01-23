Sleepovers: Childhood rite turned controversy?

(NewsNation) — Kids have had sleepovers for centuries, but could that be changing? More parents seem to be weighing the pros and cons of the childhood rite and potential exposure to certain dangers.

A Washington Post report described a mother who declined a sleepover for her child after questioning whether the common practice is actually bad for kids.

While some concerns appear to be valid, Dr. Corey Hebert says the bigger issue is that parents need to start trusting themselves instead of discussions they read on the internet. In the video above, Dr. Hebert gives his perspective on the issue.