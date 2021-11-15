State of the Biden administration, gang members caught at the border, and the Rittenhouse trial

(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Monday. Veteran political reporter Chris Stirewalt explains its significance and puts the moment in context.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is one of many congressional Democrats pushing for the social spending bill, called Build Back Better, to pass next. He explains where that process stands as the session winds down.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety discusses what he’s seeing along the southern border.

Former federal prosecutor and defense attorney Doug Burns analyzes the closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Robert Ray, who was part of the independent counsel investigation into then-President Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky trial, analyzes the charges against Steve Bannon.

NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer looks ahead to Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping working together on climate. Robert Wilke, an expert on military readiness, also weighs in.

Pulitzer Prize winning historian Joe Ellis compares the division of 2021 to the state of the colonies as they were fighting for independence from England.