State of the Union: How will Biden reassert leadership?

(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session of Congress for the first time since voters handed control of the House to Republicans.

Polls continue to show that Biden will speak to a divided nation.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said that Biden must reassert leadership and make his case against 2024 primary challengers in his State of the Union address.

“He has to give a message that will keep Elizabeth Warren at bay and let the Democrats, who are going to be watching, say ‘I like Joe, he’s okay,” Stirewalt said Monday night during an appearance on NewsNation’s “On Balance.” “He’s got to have something that gives them assurance.”

The speech is set for 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcast by the major networks and cable news TV channels.

