States ‘fighting back’ to keep ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — An attorney general suing the Biden administration vowed to keep pursuing court rulings on immigration policy supported by Republicans.

Wednesday, a federal court formally ordered that the Biden administration cannot end a Trump-era policy that allows Border Patrol to turn away migrants, allegedly to stop the spread of disease, known as Title 42. On Tuesday, Missouri and Texas representatives made their case to the Supreme Court that the Biden administration should not be allowed to end another Trump administration tactic that forced asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until they can receive a hearing on their application for asylum.

“We’ve been successful at the Supreme Court on actually keeping ‘Remain in Mexico’ in place but we’ve been fighting with the Biden administration every month to see if they can make actual progress,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said during Wednesday’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” report.

Some conservative justices were skeptical of the state’s argument that they had the right to push the federal government into any particular border policy.

Those in favor of the policy say it would ease the burden on immigration enforcement along the border, and potentially act as a deterrent for those thinking about coming across. But opponents say it forces people with barely anything to their names to wait in limbo with little support in Mexico.

The Supreme Court has allowed the rule to remain in place while previous challenges, brought by Democrats against the Trump White House, were heard in front of judges. But the current hearings, brought by Republicans, center around the Biden administration’s right to end it.

Schmitt argues the Biden administration didn’t follow the rules when attempting to abolish the statue, adding that the Department of Homeland Security would be completely overrun without it.

“The level of lawlessness with this administration is unprecedented,” Schmitt says. “They don’t care about a secure southern border. It’s not in their best interests.”

“So we’re fighting back,” he continued.

A decision in this case, Biden v. Texas, is expected by late June.