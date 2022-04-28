Student loan forgiveness: ‘On Balance’ debates if it’s fair

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — With high inflation, a shrinking economy and abysmal poll numbers, critics are accusing President Joe Biden of trying to buy votes by forgiving student loan debt. He said a decision could come “in the next few weeks.”

Melissa Byrne, who is an assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Barrington 220, an Illinois school district, joined Batya Ungar Sargon, a Newsweek contributor, on Thursday’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to discuss the impact and fairness of canceling debt.

Bryne argues the government is probably not getting most of it back anyway, since so many people will be unable to pay the interest on the loans. She said the government should cut them loose because “the money has already been appropriated.”

Ungar Sargon believes too many wealthy people, or people on track to become wealthy, would benefit.

“The people who are most likely going to be able to buy a house in America in the next 20 years are the doctors, and lawyers and accountants and dentists, who hold the vast majority of the student loan debt, and it is those people that the Democrats are proposing to bail out. It’s absolutely disgusting,” she said.

