Study: Ice cream and potato chips as addictive as cocaine

(NewsNation) — A substance readily available on the streets of America can be as addictive as notorious drugs such as heroin and cocaine. This substance is none other than sugar, according to research published in the British Medical Journal.

Research indicates that sugar-rich foods are as addictive as nicotine and cocaine, and even more so than heroin, with approximately 14% of Americans being susceptible to this addiction.

The criteria for addiction to these foods include uncontrollable and excessive consumption, intense cravings,and a relentless cycle of intake.

Dr. Daniel Bober, an addiction physician, told “On Balance” on Monday that both sugar and addictive substances such as cocaine engage the same part of the brain associated with the reward system, primarily through the release of dopamine.

“What really makes this dangerous is this addiction we have to ultra-processed foods. And these are foods that contain chemicals, emulsifiers, artificial colors. They also contain refined sugars and just the right amount of salt, sugar and fat to be highly reinforced, which can lead some people to engage in compulsive eating,” Bober said.

The larger issue is how to categorize these foods with their addictive qualities and potential harm on par with illegal substances such as cocaine and heroin. After all, there is an epidemic of obesity and other health issues tied to unhealthy eating habits in America.

Bober also touched on the culture, where instant gratification and compulsive behaviors to cope with negative feelings are becoming more prevalent.

“We want a hit, and we want it fast. Whether it’s from cocaine, food, shopping, it all has one thing in common. And that is using compulsive behavior to deal with uncomfortable feelings like loneliness, isolation, depression. It’s something that we need to look at, because it is part of our culture,” Bober said.