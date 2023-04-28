Expert: Take teens questioning their sexuality ‘seriously’

(NewsNation) — One in four American teenagers identifies as something other than heterosexual, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study shows that 75% of American kids aged 14 to 18 identify as heterosexual, which means 25% identify as homosexual or bisexual, or are at least questioning their sexuality.

This is more than double the number from 2015. The increase in the relative population of non-heterosexual kids has doubled in less than a decade.

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Dan Bober joined “On Balance With Leland Vittert” to discuss why fewer teens are identifying as straight.

“Different studies have looked at this and the results have been mixed,” Bober said. “Some have said ‘maybe it’s a social contagion effect.’ But then there are studies that say the complete opposite. Is it because of social media? Is it because of the media in general? Is it other kids in school that are influenced in some way? We just don’t know.”

It’s known there are higher rates of mental health issues among non-heterosexual teenagers. Half of the female high schoolers who identify as bisexual have seriously considered suicide, which is more than double the rate of straight kids.

Bober said this is not just an LGBTQ problem. It’s a societal problem. “And it’s something that we have to take seriously.”

Although a variety of studies have been conducted on this topic, they have produced mixed results and the answer to why this is occurring still eludes the scientific community.

“I think more important than why, is what are we going to do about it?” Bober said. “I mean, I think we need to be creating an environment of inclusivity, positivity and acceptance. These kids need to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion.”

Bober said we don’t want them to be the next casualties of a culture war.

“We want to help them,” he added. “We want them to succeed, to be happy, to be part of the productive (society). I think all those are the most important priorities at this point.”

Bober said focusing on why is important, “but we know that we have the problem. We need to deal with it.”

It is safe to say teenagers are impressionable. For some teens, critics say, identifing as something other than heterosexual could be trendy and bucking to peer pressure or social media.

“When you create an environment where people are aware of it, then they’re more likely to discuss it,” Bober said. “They’re more likely to be open about it because they feel that, you know, it’s an environment of inclusivity.”

Bober said we need to give time for these things to evolve and not just make decisions that are going to be permanent and irreversible.

“It is very important to study the problem,” he said, “and really gather data before we make any snap judgments and do things that we may end up regretting.”